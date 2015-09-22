Oregon officials say the algal bloom is starting to diminish in Lake Erie

The City of Oregon says they're seeing less and less algae in Lake Erie as we move into fall.

Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley says despite what the water in Lake Erie may look like, this year has been rather quiet when it comes to the threat of microcystin in our drinking water.

"It's been a year that, though there has been algae present in the lake, it has not been producing microcystins anywhere near the levels we had last year," says Beazley.

He also says they haven't been in a position where the water was too difficult to treat.

"It just seems different than last year. Even though by most measures the nutrient load and other factors, there were some predictions of at least it being as heavy or as scary as last year. So we have felt good about it. It's turned out well," says Beazley.

And now that summer is coming to a close, Beazley says the threat will continue to diminish.

"It certainly looks like the bloom is receding in the area and that's what were finding," says Beazley.

At this point, he believes people can start to put the idea of a water crisis behind them.

"It looks like we've turned the corner for this year. There's a few more weeks yet, where you're going to have to be vigilant. But we're starting to feel good about the direction it's headed so far. Right now it's not something that I think our consumers need to be thinking about much," says Beazley.

The administrator says soon Oregon will not have to worry about microcystin at all as they are investing in a new ozone system that can deal with any organics including algae.

