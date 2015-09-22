Rossford woman claims to find black widow spider in bag of grapes

Imagine grabbing some grapes from your fridge to find yourself face to face with a black widow spider. One woman says that's exactly what happened to her with grapes she bought from the Rossford Meijer.

Amy Waggoner says she bought the organic grapes last week, brought them home, washed them and put them in the fridge.

"We’ve been eating in this bowl for like a week and we got down to just a few of them in the bottom where you pick through them and I seen something moving in there and I’m like, ‘well it's a bug of some kind.’ And then I noticed it was a spider,” she said.

Based on its markings, Waggoner is convinced the spider is a black widow.

WTOL reached out to a professor at Bowling Green State University who says he cannot conclusively say that it’s a black window because he did not see the spider in-person. But that based on pictures we sent, it may be a southern black widow.

Waggoner says she just wants people to be careful.

"I just want to let people know about it, so this doesn't happen to anybody else. I don't want anybody to get bit, I mean, if a little kid would be eating grapes or something,” she said.

Waggoner is now waiting to hear back from the Department of Agriculture and says she did contact Meijer about the incident. She says an employee told her he'd file a report and to bring the spider and grapes in so that the grapes could be checked.

WTOL reached out to the corporate Meijer, but did not hear back.

A service manager at the store says he hadn't heard about the complaint and could not confirm if the grapes were looked at.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.