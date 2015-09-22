Fight on Toledo blight continues

The City of Toledo is continuing to work on cleaning up blight.

On Tuesday, the Blight Authority held a meeting to discuss the city’s future efforts.

The City of Toledo's Code Enforcement Office has started a partnership with Streets, Bridges and Harbor to fight blight in city alleys.

The focus is to reduce blight from a home owner’s property line to the alley. The goal is to get rid of debris weeds and tall grass.

Councilmen Mike Craig says one of the biggest problems is that people no longer go to their alleys to drop off trash, so they only see the allies condition maybe once or twice a year. He's hoping these joint efforts will get everyone to pitch in to combat the problem.

“We have code enforcement inspectors assigned to certain areas so they can look at their area and go through the alley and identify these issues to let them know it’s their responsibility. Now we don't want to put a hard ship on anyone. If there was illegal dumping, we will work to figure things out,” said Craig.

If you have a blight issue you can call 419-936-2020.

