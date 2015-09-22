Police: Williams Co. fountain vandalism correlates with premiere of 70-yr-old murder movie

Sheriff's deputies in Williams County are looking for the vandal responsible for doing some damage to the Bard Centennial Fountain, located in the heart of the city.

They say over the weekend, someone etched profanities into it. Surveillance cameras caught video of the suspect walking away from the fountain after damaging it.

Police believe that the etchings are correlated to a recent film premiere about the murder of Emily Abernathy, a librarian who was murdered in Bryan nearly 70 years ago.

Williams County Sheriff Steven Towns reports that after the premiere this weekend, profane statements about the movie were found etched into the fountain.

"Once we're able to get a positive ID from the video, I think that will lead to the questioning and possibly the prosecution," he said.

The Sheriff says the Bard Centennial Fountain is a centerpiece in Bryan and the community wants whoever caused the damage to be prosecuted.

If you have any information about who did this, you're asked to call the Williams County Sheriff's Office at 419-636-3151.

