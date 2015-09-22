Bookstore donates library to inmates at Lucas County Jail

The owner of a Sylvania bookstore decided to give back to the community by donating the merchandise to the Lucas County Jail.

Jean Lorigan owned J’s Book Shelf for several years. When the time came to close up shop, she wanted to secure a place she knew her “babies” would all stay in the same place.

Robia Jones-Barringer, who works in Inmate Services, is grateful for the 22,000 books donated for the inmates.

“I’m just very thankful for the donation. I really appreciate it. I don’t know what we would do without good people in the community like Jeanine and we really appreciate her,” she said.

Jones-Barringer also said the task of sorting and categorizing the gifts has already begun and that finally the most requested genre of westerns will be updated and available.

“The inmates get to come down once a week and take out two books. Maybe we’ll up it to three. It’s an escape away from the stress and depression," she said.

In a Facebook post announcing the store's closing, Lorigan wrote, "I have decided that my last day of business will be Saturday September 12, 2015. My shelves will be gone and my books will be donated to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office to distribute as necessary. Thank you for all the support over the years. I am blessed to have met all my wonderful customers. Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart!!!!"

