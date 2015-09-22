Oregon PD arrest suspect in Sunoco armed robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon PD arrest suspect in Sunoco armed robbery

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

The Oregon Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing the Sunoco gas station on Navarre and I-280.

Police say the man produced a gun and pointed it at the clerk around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

A few days later, officers arrested 29-year-old Douglas Diefenthaler. He's also accused of robbing a BP gas station in the area early Thursday morning. It's unclear what charges he will face.

The police department posted the update on their Facebook page and thanked people for their tips.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly