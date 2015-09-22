Michigan man, 80, drowns in Lake Erie

An 80-year-old Michigan man drowned in Lake Erie Tuesday.

Michigan State Police say a boater called the U.S. Coast Guard and reported an unoccupied boat about a quarter of a mile into Lake Erie off Bolles Harbor.

A Coast Guard helicopter located the boat around 11 a.m. It was floating in about 10 feet of water and still idling in neutral.

Coast Guard officials later found the victim, face-down in the water. Police say the man was wearing a deflated life preserver.

The victim was brought to shore, where emergency responders immediately started CPR. The man was pronounced dead at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

The man who died is from Royal Oak, Michigan. His name has not been released.

It’s unknown what caused the man to go into the water. At this point, no foul play is suspected in the drowning.

