Only On 11: Bishop Daniel Thomas reunites with former colleague

The World Meeting of the Families is truly a homecoming for Bishop Daniel Thomas with the Toledo Diocese.

He has been in Toledo for almost a year now, but his history is in the City of Brotherly Love.



WTOL 11 was the only station at the Philadelphia Convention Center when Bishop Daniel Thomas was reunited with his former colleague from the Diocese of Philadelphia - Archbishop Chaput.

"We miss him. Send him back,” said Archbishop Chaput.

Watching Bishop Thomas walk down the hall of the convention center, you know he is missed, with several people stopping him.

Bishop Thomas not only grew up in Philadelphia, but also came to Toledo after most recently serving as an Auxiliary Bishop in his home Diocese.

"I was delighted so many friends, both lay people and priests and Bishops and sisters, we're greeting me in the hallways in Philadelphia. And saying, ‘Is this your new family from Toledo?’ So it's a gift introducing them to my new family and introducing the folks from Toledo to so many good folks in Philadelphia,” said Bishop Thomas.



Bishop Thomas says he wasn't sure if he would get to see Archbishop Chaput at all this week because he is so busy. But he was surprised by our chance meeting and so happy for the chance to see his friend, even if for a short time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.