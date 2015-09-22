ATM machine stolen from gas station on Monroe St.

The Toledo Police Department needs your help in locating a stolen ATM machine.



The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday when thieves used a crow bar to break into a Stop and Shop gas station on Monroe Street near Harvest. Once they were inside, the two suspects attached a strap to the ATM machine and used a vehicle to drag it through the doors.



Police are currently reviewing the surveillance video, which shows the suspects that appear to be wearing gloves.

Because the ATM was bolted to the floor, police say this crime took a lot of work.



"These are kind of unusual to occur, because this particular kind of crime brings attention. It's very unusual to have a car or a truck pull up as they're breaking glass. It draws a lot of attention to somebody," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan, Public Information Officer for the Toledo Police Department. "There was some video from inside. We are processing it and going over physical evidence at the scene. Hopefully we'll recover the ATM pretty quickly and process it also."



If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

