7-year-old boy dies in hospital after falling from moving truck

A tragic accident killed a 7-year-old child in Lenawee County on Monday.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reported that two children, ages 7 and 10 years old, were riding in the bed of a pickup truck around 7:45 p.m. on Sharp Road near Ogden Highway in Madison Township. A report lists that both the bed of the truck and an attached trailer were full of scrap metal.

When the truck attempted to exit from the driveway onto the road, the 7-year-old boy fell out and struck his head on the pavement. He was taken to St. Vincent's by helicopter, but died later from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

