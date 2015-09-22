Drug Take Back Day could help Lake Erie

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), each day 44 people in the U.S. die from overdose of prescription pain killers. Officials say it all starts in your medicine cabinet, which is why Lucas County commissioners and law enforcement agencies are gearing up for Drug Take Back Day Sept. 26.

"This is a way that the community can help and keep all of us safe and healthy," says County Commissioner Carol Contrada.

Organizers say this Drug Take Back Day will also help Toledo's water quality. Residents will be able to properly dispose of their meds instead of flushing them and sending them into the lake.

"We have been working so hard as a community to fight the algae in the lake, but if we add prescription drugs and flush them down the toilet, those get into the lake as well and those are harmful chemicals," says County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak

Prescription drug abuse has also fueled a rise in heroin addiction in our community and communities around the country. But, according to Deb Chany with the Sylvania Community Action team, the Drug Take Back Days over the last couple of years have put a dent in the number of high school students that abuse Prescription Meds.



"It's really about taking care of our kids and all of the community who live here in the Lucas county area," she said.

The Drug Take Back Day takes place Saturday at several law enforcement agencies across the county.

