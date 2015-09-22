Emergency medical personnel honored at UT Tuesday

Some of the personnel who come to the community's aid in emergency situations were honored Tuesday at the University of Toledo.

UTMC inducted three honorees into the Emergency Medicine Wall of Honor at its fifth annual ceremony. For honoree Karen Peckinpaugh, RN, her profession of choice hit close to home when her son was in a serious accident.

"It's one of your worst fears as a medical care worker working in an emergency room, that one of the people coming in would be a family member," said Peckinpaugh. "That was at a time when I had developed the trauma program and then I learned that my son was going to be a trauma patient. It was surreal to be there, not being part of the team, but standing outside watching my fellow workers care for him."

Fellow honoree Dr. Paul Rega says the emergency medicine field is an art.

"Now, it's a combination of art and science. It's how you talk to the patient, how you examine the patient and couple that with all the different scientific things that have developed over the course of the past 50 years," he said.



All three honored Tuesday, including Thomas Couture, EMT, did not take any credit for their career of service. Instead, they thanked fellow colleagues for helping them save so many lives.



UT President Dr. Sharon Gaber, who delivered the opening remarks, said the stories shared at Tuesday's ceremony were touching.



"They were incredible. The lives that they've saved and the impact that they've made on this community is tremendous," she said.



When asked about advice for those aspiring to be in the emergency medicine field, the answers were varied.



"Emergency medicine is really very collegial. We work together, it's a team effort, and if you enjoy working and excelling as a team member, then you'll have a career in emergency medicine," Peckinpaugh said.



Dr. Rega advises those studying in the emergency medical field to consider doing what they love, as emergency crews are a crucial part of the community.



"You have to love it passionately. If you don't love it passionately it's going to kill you," he said. "We are a safety net. From EMS all the way to the emergency departments in the hospital, we are the safety net of the community. So we'll just keep on working through that. The holes may get bigger, they may get smaller, but we're there anyway," he said.



A plaque for each honoree will be added to the Emergency Medicine Wall of Honor, located in the Emergency Department of UTMC near the ambulance entrance.

