Largest grant to date awarded to restore Black River Area of Concern on Lake Erie

Big news for the restoration of a highly contaminated lake Lorain County came in the form of a $15 million dollar grant from Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) on Tuesday.

This grant will be used to clean up the Black River Area of Concern on Lake Erie – a water source on the binational list of toxic hotspots targeted for cleanup under the U.S.-Canada Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.

The $15 million dollar grant marks the largest single GLRI grant awarded to date by the EPA.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said, “In Ohio, we’ve seen the impact that threats to Lake Erie have on our economy, water supply, and wildlife populations. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is critical to our efforts to improve the health of our Great Lakes. This funding will allow Lorain to improve the quality of the Black River and protect Lake Erie.”

Launched in 2010, the (GLRI) was created to accelerate efforts to restore and protect the largest freshwater system in the world. Since then, three other areas of the U.S. Great Lakes Areas of Concern have been restored and taken off of the binational list.

GLRI funding has totaled $23 million with $16 million coming from the EPA to restore projects in the Black River AOC since 2010.

The mayor of Lorain expressed his excitement to continue cleaning up the fresh water source.

“The city of Lorain is thrilled to accept these funds to complete several projects critical to the restoration of water quality and biological identity within the Black River. We see the restoration and protection of our water resources as a critical mission and are pleased to be working cooperatively with several agencies to achieve this important goal,” said Mayor Chase Ritenauer of Lorain.

The city of Lorain will apply this grant over a two year period to remove 24 acres of contaminated sediment from the Black River floodplain and create in-stream habitat for aquatic species and native fish. The grant will also help them remove over 500,000 cubic yards of steel mill byproducts that have contaminated the water for years.

“Today we can witness the importance of having an effective plan for Lorain’s waterfront and celebrate new GLRI funding to restore the Black River’s confluence with Lake Erie,” said Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler.

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur said, “This generous award will help Lorain and the surrounding communities write the final chapter of the Black River’s extraordinary recovery. Lorain is working hard and taking great steps to renew its riverfront and lakefront as essential elements to build toward a vibrant future.”

For more information on the GLRI, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.