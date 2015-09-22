Springfield Twp residents consider block watch after problems go unaddressed

On the heels of a murder at a local mobile home community, some residents in Springfield Township want answers when it comes to the safety of their neighborhood.

Complaints from residents of the Royal Village mobile home park include not enough lighting, aluminum thefts and violence.

The chairman of the Springfield Board of Trustees says issues at the park are nothing new, citing problems several years ago. To deal with the situation then, Bob Bethel says they reached out to the health department, fair housing authority and the owners to clean things up.

Bethel says residents need to call organizations like those, including the sheriff’s office, if they see things that aren’t right because as a township, they don’t have any direct power.

“There’s actually a very limited amount we can do as a township. We have no real authority there, so the only thing we can do it try to work with others to try to help make them aware of the situation and help the residents of Royal Village,” said Bethel.

Residents are now considering adding a block watch to the community.

