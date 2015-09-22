BBB warns against advance-fee loans

The Better Business Bureau has a warning for people about advance-fee loans.

The loans have been around for years, but continue to be an issue. They target people who are in a pinch for money and are looking for any way to make ends meet.

The BBB says the advance-fee loans are advertised everywhere from emails to Craigslist. They promise to give people loans, no matter what the financial situation is.

The catch: The person has to pay an advance fee to get the loan.

The problem: Once the fee is paid, the loan never comes, and the fee money is lost. In face, advance-fee loans are illegal.

BBB officials say people in a financial hardship are most often the victims.

“If someone says over the phone, ‘we can get you a loan, or we don’t care what your credit is, just send us the fee, and we’ve got your money,’ it’s a scam.” said Dick Eppstein, President, BBB of Northwest Ohio. “You don’t want to lose even more money on a rip off, that will get you deeper in the hole.”

Eppstein says real lenders take the fee out of the loan, so you'll never have to pay that upfront.

