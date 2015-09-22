Police investigating cyberbully case at Perrysburg Junior High School

The Perrysburg Police Department launched an investigation into a case of cyberbullying at Perrysburg Junior High School.

Last week, the school’s administration was alerted to an Instagram account that posted pictures of students accompanied by derogatory comments. Police believe the account was set up to pick on a handful of students.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the school's principal, Brent Swartzmiller, sent a letter home to parents. It said that school officials contacted the police department to have the page removed, which it was later that day.

"We are very, very empathetic to what they are going through. We're very angered by what happened," said Swartzmiller. "When you get information like this you almost become paralyzed because your like, 'What do you do? And how do you get it down?"

The letter to parents also said the creator of the account was listed as someone who may also be a victim to the cyberbullying.

"Anybody can create an Instagram account and put any name on it and so we highly suspect that that individual who was listed was not the creator of this Instagram page and was a victim himself," said Swartzmiller.

The school will continue to work with police to determine who actually was authoring the posts.

In a press release Tuesday, police say there is no reason to believe the account is connected to any other events in the district.

School officials say they are confident they will find out who is responsible. That student could face criminal charges, as well as a punishment at the Junior High.

Parents with questions about the case are asked to contact the principal.

