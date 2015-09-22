Restaurant Ratings: Ice cream shop tops list of violations

This week it was an ice cream shop that topped the list of violations when an inspector paid a visit. Igloo Ice Cream on Monroe in Toledo had 17 violations and it wasn't just about the ice cream. Hot dogs weren't date-marked, so an inspector didn't know how old they were. There were dirty utensils. Plus, gnats and ants were found in the facility.



Sakura Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge, also on Monroe, had eleven violations. Bottled drinks were being chilled in ice used for other drinks, which could lead to contamination. There were dirty pop nozzles and the hand-washing sink was being used as a dump sink instead of washing hands.



Tee Oriental Food and Gifts on McCord had eight violations. Raw fish was too warm, which could make someone sick. It was thrown out. Other raw fish wasn't stored properly, but was thrown out as well. Plus, there was no hand sink near where employees handle raw fish.



Rose Thai on Monroe had seven violations. Food wasn't date-marked. Surfaces weren't easy to clean and there were gnats in the facility.

There was better news for Little Caesar's on Starr Avenue in Oregon. The hot-and-ready pizza place had no violations.

There were no violations for Jimmy John's on Adams, in downtown Toledo either. The Freaky Fast sandwich shop was clean and organized.

