Pilgrimage to the Pope: World Meeting of Families kicks off Tuesday

After traveling many miles from Toledo to Philadelphia, members of the Toledo Catholic Diocese attended the opening ceremonies of the World Meeting of Families Tuesday.

The energy was through the roof for day one of this record breaking event, with people from across the globe in attendance.

“It’s incredible. You can see, literally, thousands of people coming in of different races, different backgrounds – coming to learn more about family life, and family life strengthened, to hear inspiring speakers talk about how we can improve on our families and strengthen our families back home,” said Father Phil Smith, a priest from the Toledo Diocese.

"We are amongst people from other countries, not just our own United States. We met some people from Nigeria, met a woman from Quebec - they are so excited and on fire to be here," said Carol Fox of Port Clinton, Ohio.

This is the first time the World Meeting of Families is being hosted in the United States since its inception in 1994.

"The excitement I think was palpable here all of our pilgrims just enjoying themselves singing and praying and getting ready to really soak in all the wonderful gifts and grace of this event," said Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas.

And seeing the praise and worship on display is something Father Philip Smith from the Diocese of Toledo calls exhilarating.

"To see people trying to come together and grow in their faith together and help each other grow and learn is exciting and it makes us want to improve ourselves and be better Catholics," said Father Smith.

The mayor of Philadelphia has even proclaimed the event as the most historic in modern day times in the City of Brotherly Love and looks forward to what the rest of the week will bring.

With more than 15,000 pilgrims in attendance and over 100 countries represented, the event so crowded that overflow searing was added so no one was shut out.

Security for the event includes thousands of federal, state and local law enforcement agents assigned to watch over the Pontiff, as well as the millions eager to see him.

John Miller of the NYPD said, “Not because we have specific information on a threat, but we wanted to remind everybody of these details in all three cities about the way these things have happened in the past – the different ways they’ve been put together.”

Pope Francis flew in from Cuba to Washington D.C. where he was met by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden before heading to New York and on to Philadelphia.

Posters line store front windows and banners with quotes from the Holy Father decorate the streets for his arrival.

Following the opening ceremony, the group will be making stops at several historic sites around Philadelphia, including the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and Old St. Mary and Old St. Joseph churches. Bishop Daniel Thomas will be having dinner with area mentors and diocesan staff.

The week will culminate with a Papal Mass on Sunday where 1.5 million are expected to attend.

WTOL's Emilie Voss and Mike Holden made the pilgrimage with the group and will be providing first-hand coverage for the entire trip.

Stay tuned to WTOL 11 all this week and over the weekend for complete coverage of this remarkable event and full coverage from the Papal Mass on Sunday, September 27.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.