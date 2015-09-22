Massive overnight fire forces north Toledo family from home

A Toledo family of six is without a home after their house went up in flames Tuesday morning in north Toledo.



The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Walnut. The fire started in a neighboring vacant house and spread to an occupied duplex.



“I don't have anywhere to go. My family don't have anywhere to go. This was our home for good,” said Daise Kimble.



Daise has four children; the youngest an 8-month-old. Her kids and husband all escaped without injury. One of the family's pets was killed in the fire.



"Houses don't catch on fire by themselves, especially when they're vacant, and nobody lives in them,” said Kenneth Kimble.



Both Daise and her husband say they had a suspicion the neighboring home would be set on fire because they have been smelling a strong odor of gasoline for weeks.

Toledo firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.



The Red Cross is helping to provide temporary shelter for the Kimble family. Anyone who wishes to help can donate here.

