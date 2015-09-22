Dog saves man from burning home in north Toledo

A north Toledo man watched his home go up in flames early Tuesday morning after a large fire engulfed three houses.

The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bancroft near Chestnut.

Randolph Lopez was awoken by his dog, whom he now credits for saving his life.

“He was barking, barking, scratching the door. You know, and I was in my bedroom, sleeping. I fell asleep reading my Bible, opened up the door up to see what he’s barking at outside, and that’s all I saw was a big ole’ red flame hitting me in the face. I felt that flame on my face! My water hose couldn’t even put it out. They oughta’ catch these people burning these houses down. Somebody’s going to get hurt,” he said.

Fire officials say someone set fire to a vacant house. The fire then spread to both neighboring houses, one of which is occupied by a man and his dog.

Lopez said, “We grew up on this block since 1972. Those two houses behind me have been vacant for over ten years. Nobody wanted to rent them out, you know what I’m sayin’? They were just dumping garbage and, you know, car parts, everything. And the city cleaned it up one time but, they do it again, do it again - little riffraff kids running around, burning these houses up and down the street here. And now, I’m a victim now.”

Both vacant houses were destroyed.

“Somebody’s going to end up getting hurt real bad. I feel like I’m the lucky one today - woke up at midnight, my watchdog, my protector. If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you," said Lopez. "He saved my life today, 'I love you, buddy'."

Fire officials say crews responded to the area after a mattress was set on fire just two hours prior to the house fires.

