Toledo mayoral candidates weigh in on the issues Monday night

All seven Toledo mayoral candidates came together Monday night for the American Institute of Architects Legislative dinner.

WTOL 11’s own Jerry Anderson was the MC for the event. It was not a debate, but did allow candidates to weigh in on specific issues and answer questions from the audience.

Most of the candidates to some effect mentioned the water, roads, safety, and blight as part of their platform. But they also wanted to get the message out on some other important issues as well.

“I've had a lot of experience in the areas that are important to city government. I've done that statewide with a very large budget, larger than the City of Toledo and I would like that experience to show through because I have more than the other candidates,” said candidate Sandy Drabik-Collins.

But Drabik-Collins isn’t the only candidate who can hang her hat on experience.

Former Toledo mayor Mike Bell also says his past as mayor is having an impact on his current campaign.



“Concerns people had the last time I was mayor was that we may not have been as transparent as we needed to be. So what we're trying to do is use the social media, which is a very good area to be able to put information out and be able to tell people exactly what we’re doing and how we're going to do it,” said Bell.



While current Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says, if elected, she'll carry the positive momentum she's already created.



“What I like the viewers to know is that I'm serious about the policies and procedures that I've put into place to move the city forward are working and that momentum needs to continue,” said Hicks-Hudson.

The candidates have two upcoming debates where the public can learn even more about where each one of them stands.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.