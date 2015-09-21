Women's self-defense being taught at the University of Findlay

A big push to empower women and teach them critical self-defense skills is underway at the University of Findlay.

On Monday, a special workshop organized by the American Association of University Women was held on campus.

"I've had a night class every semester this year. And this semester I have one on Thursday night, so it's kind of intimidating," says senior Alex North.

She says learning about self-awareness and self-defense has made a big difference as she walks on campus.

But these lessons aren't just for college students; being confident, looking the attacker in the eye and saying no are things all women can do in self defense.

"I teach children five years old to adults 80 years old. It's really a life skill everyone should learn," says Dr. Chris Moser.

He's an associate professor of education at the University of Findlay and leads the self defense class.

Gillian Holzhauser-Graber with AAUW of Ohio says, "it can make the difference between a woman getting hurt and a woman getting away from her attacker."

But important moves aren't the only thing discussed in the class. Experts say prevention is just as important as self defense.

"It all starts with personal awareness," said Dr. Moser.

He says before you leave a building take a minute to scan your surroundings, look for suspicious people or suspicious cars.

"I would stop and I would wait until I assess the situation until somebody else came and you could have the buddy system and walk out," says Moser.

Between those self-awareness and self-defense techniques women like Alex North say they're now more confident.

"Now that I am kind of aware of how to do these defense mechanisms I can walk and feel safe," said North.

