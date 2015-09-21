Toledo native gifts K9 to TPD

A new K9 will work Toledo's streets in about a month, according to the Toledo Police Department. 'Okal' will replace Officer Falko, the K9 who was shot and killed during a stand off situation in east Toledo back in August.



But what's even more special about the new K9 is that he is a gift to the Toledo Police Department.



"It was very generous of Mr. Kinsey to do this for us, not just for us, but for the citizens of Toledo," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "This is a very nice gift in a couple different ways; one because it gives us the ability to have a K9 for a K9 unit after we lost Falko, but it really shows the caring that some of the citizens have, even former citizens like Ed, for this community."



Toledo-born Ed Kinsey recently made a generous donation of more than $10,000 to TPD to buy and train the dog that will replace Officer Falko.

"When I saw the story and saw the community reacted as if he was a human and he was an officer, it just struck me that it had to have an at least not so unpleasant ending and I just decided that it would be the right thing to do to offer to help buy the replacement dog," said Kinsey.



The new police dog has Kinsey's seal of approval.

"Beautiful dog, looks like my dog, so that's good," said Kinsey, a lover of German Shepherds.



Lt. Heffernan says Okal is currently training with his handler, Officer Snowberger.

"There's going to be some other training with the whole unit starting next week. After that, after we get the certifications finished sometime in October, we expect Officer Snowberger and Okal to be on patrol again here in Toledo," said Lt. Heffernan.



Although Kinsey no longer lives in Toledo, he says he wants the community to appreciate the city, including the police department, even after people leave.

"I'd like people here to feel the positives," said Kinsey. "I reach back because I love this town, but I reach back also because I want people to understand it's a good place to be and you've got a lot of good resources here."



Heffernan says including Okal, the department has 12 K9s. He says the police dogs go through rigorous training and not just any dog can do it.



Okal is coming from Wapakoneta.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.