UT welcomes new president with Inauguration Week

The University of Toledo is officially welcoming a new president at an Inauguration Ceremony this week. The ceremony will be held on Friday, but many events are taking place leading up to Friday’s ceremony, to celebrate and welcome Dr. Sharon Gaber to UT.

On Monday, students signed a banner for Dr. Gaber to kick off the week. A President’s Concert was also performed by students and faculty at 7 p.m.

Students are excited to see what Dr. Gaber will implement in her new position as president of UT and are also eager to see how she will interact with them on campus.

Brandon O’Shaugnessy, a junior at UT said, “It seems like she had a lot of cool ideas and it should be really cool to see how she does implementing those ideas.”

“Students are really excited about it. It’s palpable – the feeling on campus. The weather kind of helps, but it’s just a really exciting week,” said Jeff Cole, a trustee.

Faculty and staff share in the anticipation.

Sammy Spann, Assistant Provost of International Studies and Programs and Career Services said, “A lot of people are very excited and enthusiastic about the new, fresh energy that’s coming in and the passion that she brings with her, myself included.”

The inauguration takes place at 3 p.m. Friday at Savage Arena. Classes that start at 1 p.m. or later will be canceled so everyone has the opportunity to attend.

For a list of events leading up to the ceremony, click here.

