Lewd graffiti found on property at Abbey Run apartments

People living in a west Toledo apartment complex woke up to a disturbing sight of graphic graffiti on their cars and the walls of the building.

The Abbey Run Apartments are located on Alexis Road near Secor. Residents of the building say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Kayleigh Dominguez said, “There have been several break-ins. I feel bad for anyone’s car that got affected. I’m beyond grateful that it didn’t happen to me, especially when you’re friends with the people this happened to, and you know they’re good people.”

Dominguez was a victim once, but her car was untouched Sunday night.

One single mother living in the complex had to miss work Monday morning after finding lewd images on her car.

“My whole entire car was covered in black spray paint,” said Jennifer Gray. “This is horrible to do to somebody. You have no respect for yourself if you can do this to somebody – especially a parent. My kids walked out and seen this today. That’s not right.”

Management was unavailable Monday, but a staff member reported she was unaware of other crimes at this location in the past. She also chose not to comment on the recent graffiti to the building and cars in the parking lot.

