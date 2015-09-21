UT students remember Professor Reiber for his selflessness

Most of us have that one teacher or professor that has truly made a difference in our lives. For many of the students in the Communication Department at the University of Toledo that teacher was Don Reiber.

Some say he’s the man who knew everyone’s name and bent over backwards to help his students out, many times spending more time at UT than at his own home, which is why the news of his unexpected passing this last weekend saddened so many.

Monday, the feeling on campus was very soleman, especially at the Communications building.

Students even put together a makeshift memorial in Reiber’s parking space. They say his legacy on the campus is one that will be remembered for years to come.

“He taught me pretty much everything I know,” said UT junior Cody Smith. “I'm still in disbelief. I found out yesterday from a friend of mine and I thought it was some kind of sick joke at first. When I found out it was actually real, it just seemed to surreal, I just almost broke down and stuff, I couldn’t take it.”



Students pulled together Sunday to attend a candlelight vigil for the professor that touched so many of their lives.



“Basically everything I’ve learned to this point, I can accredit to his teaching and his guidance, so he had a huge impact on me to this point,” said Smith.



Reiber was an associate professor of Communications and Director of the Department of Communication's Media Services at UT. He is now being remembered for his countless, selfless interactions with his students over the past forty years.



“It's unmatched, honestly, just the love he had for the students,” said UT senior Angelique Baird.



Even some of WTOL’s staff wouldn't be the same without Reiber's influence.



“He is the reason that I'm a producer today. He influenced me, there was so many times when I wanted to quite with what I was doing because it was so hard and he was the one professor that said ‘you know what, you can do it,’” said WTOL producer Alexis Fairchild.



“The biggest thing that he leaves behind is the selflessness and I think that if someone can take anything away from him dying it’s definitely to be more of a selfless person,” said WTOL photographer Jason Osenbaugh.



Students say although 68-year-old Reiber was taken from them too soon, his legacy will continue on at UT.



“Everyone will remember him. He's never going to be forgotten,” said Baird.

Professor Reiber had requested that there not be a visitation. Instead a celebration of his life and legacy will be arranged at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Toledo Foundation, where a student scholarship in broadcast will be established in his memory.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.