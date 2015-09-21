Crews investigate silo fire at Mid-Wood Inc. in BG - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews investigate silo fire at Mid-Wood Inc. in BG

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Bowling Green Fire Department is on the scene of a silo fire at Mid-Wood Inc. on East Gypsy Lane Road.

There is right now no word on any injuries or evacuations.

Tune into WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly