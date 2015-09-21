Pilgrimage to the Pope: Two brothers pass the time on 9-hour trip

Hundreds of Catholics from across Northwest Ohio are en route to the city of Brotherly Love on a faith filled journey to see Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families.

The Livecchi family are among the travelers on their way to Philadelphia. The family of ten is out of Oregon, Ohio and have made special arrangements to be at this historical event - hosted for the first time in the U.S. this year.

Marty, 9, and Jacob, 18, ride together on the bus, each brother working on different activities for entertainment or for school.

"Been doing a lot of homework. Gotta’ do quite a bit of homework to make up for the week I'm gonna be missing. So, not fun, but I wanna get it done on the bus so I won't have to do it during the Festival of Families," said Jacob, a freshman at UT.

Jacob was granted excused absences from his professors at UT. He says the journey will be well worth it and he values the opportunity to share the experience with the people he loves most while building on his faith. He also looks forward to one day sharing a similar trip with his children.

"Love family. And so, it brings families together and we learn about it. And you learn about other families and how other families work, and you apply it to your family,” he said.

While Jacob uses the next nine hours to complete papers, projects and other assignments, his brother Marty works on other activities for his own entertainment.

Marty said, "It's a little hard to concentrate, but I've kind of worked with that environment before, so it's alright.”

