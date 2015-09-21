Cardinal Stritch cutting down 2,000 trees to build new baseball fields

Cardinal Stritch High School is working to enhance their athletics complex.



Fifteen acres of land sits right across the street from the high school. That land was previously owned by George and Carrie Tschann, two long time Oregon residents. A few years ago, George passed and he donated the land to the school and now they are hoping to put it to good use.



"We have all sorts of teams that need practice time and things that we can do with our kids. To be able to utilize this land that had so many trees on, it is going to be a real blessing," says Father Eric Schild, St. Kateri president.



The land had about 2,000 trees on it. Most of the trees had already been cut in an effort to clear the land and get it prepared for its new look.



Father Schild adds, "It was the natural thing to do. When it comes to our master plan its very clear that the whole space is going to be taken up with ball diamonds and practice fields."

The master plan does include building a softball diamond, baseball diamond and practice fields.



"The kids have to practice well into the night when it comes to different practices, so we want to be able to be a bit more efficient with their time so they can use that time for things like studying," said Father Schild.

The next step is planting grass on the property. The completion date as of now is unknown.

