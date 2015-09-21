Fourth grader at St. Kateri collects for charity

One local fourth grader is giving back to the community in a huge way. She's hoping to help this winter by getting people to donate hats and gloves to St. Kateri Schools. The items she collects will then be donated to local churches in the area and distributed to the less fortunate.



Destiny Martinez is 9 years old and in the fourth grade at St. Kateri. For the past two years, she has been asking family and friends to take action and give hats and gloves to charity before the cold winter. This year is no different. But clothing for charity is not the only cause Destiny has championed for.

In the past, Destiny collected shoes for Sole4Souls and jeans for Blue Jeans Go Green, a non-profit that turns jeans into insulation for Habitat for Humanity. She was able to collect nearly 250 pairs of shoes and 800 pairs of jeans for these causes. Her goal for 2015 is to collect 550 hats and gloves to donate to local churches.

"One of the reasons why I always do this is because I always thought, what if that was me? What if I was poor and I didn't have anything? Just imagine how that would feel," she said.



St. Kateri is located at 1430 Idaho St. in Toledo.

Donations will be accepted Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. until Oct. 16.

