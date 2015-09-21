TPD urging residents to take unused prescription pills to drop box locations

The Toledo Police Department is investigating multiple prescription pill thefts around the city.

Right now, they are urging Toledo residents to take advantage of the d rop box locations, many of which are open 24/7.

Police say turning in the pills prevents thefts from happening. They say usually the suspect is someone who knows the victim and knows that they have prescription pills in their possession.

So to prevent the pills from ending up in the wrong hands, police say it's important to keep them locked away in a safe place.



"It's best just to keep those under lock and key. If you have them in your house and if you're finished with them, get rid of them responsibly by using one of our d rop box locations, which you can do anytime of the year, 24 hours a day," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

On Saturday there will be several d rop box locations added to the area in order to accommodate everyone who has pills to d rop off.

