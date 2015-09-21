Patients of suspended doctor left wondering how to get their medical records

The license of a Northwood Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) doctor was suspended last week, after he admitted to having inappropriate relationships with three patients, a resident doctor and a staff member at his office.

Now many former patients of Dr. Peter Johnson are wondering how they are supposed to get their medical records. They reached out to WTOL on social media, asking for help after being unable to get a hold of anyone at the office.

Last week, the medical board said that staff at Dr. Johnson's office would be there to give the records out to those who need them. But Monday, many were still unable to get their records.

WTOL also tried reaching out to the office multiple times Monday and received no answer. When a crew arrived at the office it was dark, the door was locked and no one appeared to be inside.

Once contacted again the medical board said the only thing they were told was that someone would be there, but that didn't appear to be the case.

WTOL also reached out to Mercy Medical Center, who said that all of their OB-GYNs are accepting new patients.

For more information and contact information for those doctors, click here.

