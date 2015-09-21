Manhunt ends with OVI charges in BG

A manhunt in Bowling Green ensued after a person, driving under the influence, crashed and took off on foot. The crash took place on Sunday around 3:40 p.m.

Jamal Bishop, 44, was merging on IR 75 northbound from US 6 when he lost control and struck a concrete barrier in the median.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bishop fled the scene into a wooded area near the interstate. A perimeter was established and a canine handler arrived on the scene. The canine located Bishop in the wooded area and he was taken into custody.

Alcohol was reported as a contributing factor. A media release from the OSHP stated Bishop was charged with: operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to maintain reasonable control of a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and obstructing official business.

Bishop was incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center.

