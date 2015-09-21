Toledo police officer could get jail time for taking cellphone - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police officer could get jail time for taking cellphone

By The Associated Press
TOLEDO, OH (AP) -

A Toledo police officer could go to jail after he was convicted of stealing a cellphone that he found at a crime scene.

A jury last week convicted Shawn Parra of theft in office for taking home an iPhone he found while investigating a vandalism complaint at a shuttered hotel. Prosecutors contended Parra stole it because he never expected the owner - allegedly one of the vandals - to try to claim it.

Parra's attorney, Mark Deters, argued that the officer failed to book the phone into the police department's property room because he was overtired and forgot he had it.

Parra faces up to a year in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 26.

