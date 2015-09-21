TEAM EXTREME: Toledo gym racing in support of trainer

You don't have to spend much time at Extreme Results By Vince to see that the gym lives up to its name.

For the past four years, that intensity has made its way out of the gym and into the streets, with hundreds of people joining Team Extreme at the Toledo Race for the Cure.

"We've got bells and balloons and whistles and kids and buses and we do it," said Vince Cenicerso, owner of Extreme Results By Vince. "It's awesome, we're awesome, Team Extreme is awesome, We're the biggest ones down there."

On Sunday, Sept. 27 hundreds of members of Team Extreme will pack into multiple buses as they head to the race, an event they make into an all-day party. It's an incredible showing for an idea that began as an off-hand suggestion.

"It was like a month out or six weeks out to the cancer walk and somebody was like 'you should do something' and I was like 'alright, let's do it,'" Cenicerso said. "(The) next year was even bigger, I doubled it. (The) next year I even doubled that."

Team Extreme has been named best small business every year since and in doing so they've raised nearly $30,000 towards a cause, which now has a personal meaning.

Alicia Pangras, an Extreme Results trainer, is a breast cancer survivor.

"I was 28 years old when I was diagnosed," said Pangras. "I didn't expect it at all and I didn't have any of the hereditary factors, anything that you usually think of."

After receiving her diagnosis, Pangras had a lumpectomy and battled through chemotherapy and radiation treatment. She's now been cancer free for 14 years and she says the same energy that helped her in her fight is the energy she sees with Team Extreme.

"You really have to celebrate as much as you can and improve your mood and outlook," she said. "That all plays into recovery as well."

"Sometimes I almost tear up when I'm on stage and I know everybody is here," said Cenicerso."Sometimes I get all choked up."

After years of supporting the community at the race, the 2015 team will have a new motivation: One of Vince's students, who wanted to remain anonymous, decided to sponsor the group with a unique request. Instead of putting her own name on the business, she wanted the name of a survivor.

After making sure Alicia would be coming to the race this year, Vince and the sponsor got to break the news that this year they'd be celebrating in her honor.

"I was just really excited and overwhelmed and about all I could do was hug her," Pangras said.

Well over a hundred people will be sporting Pangras' name on their backs this year. While she says she appreciates the personal support, she hopes it can inspire others who are still fighting.

"I'm honored that they would support me in that way," she said. "I see myself as a representative of all survivors, and really what all survivors can achieve.

If you want to participate, anyone can join Team Extreme, even if you're not a gym member. This year the group will spend the race cheering on the runners from the Blarney in downtown Toledo. To join the group, click here.

