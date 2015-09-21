Vacant east Toledo building called a 'death trap'

A death trap - that's how some east Toledo residents are describing a massive building in their neighborhood that's been vacant for years!

They want something done about it, so they called WTOL's own Andrew Kinsey for some action.

John Truby, who knows the area well, says, "Years ago it use to be a grand ballroom for the Masonic’s - they vacated about 15 years ago. It went completely down hill."

The empty structure is now nothing more than an eyesore for residents and business along Main Street.

"Somebody was going to make a paint ball business out of it," Truby says. But instead he says, "They painted the building, made it ugly and they never opened the doors once."

Since then the building has been neglected. Its now a hot spot for vandals and worse.

"As many as 15 people live in there any given week. Everything from prostitutes to drug pushers, homeless people, drunks," says Truby.

Toledo police say this year alone, two people have died from drug overdoses inside. It's a problem neighbors fear will only get worse if the owner fails to act soon.



"You’ve purchased the building - do something with it, clean it up, make it presentable," says east Toledo resident Jodie Gross.



For several months the city has been trying to do just that. WTOL crews even witnessed them boarding the building up in an attempt to keep people out.



But soon they found out, screws aren't a good deterrent.



"These are just the bathrooms. We just walk through and make sure, no one is in them," said one city worker.



City workers allowed WTOL inside as they searched the darkness for squatters. It's a routine they do almost every week.



So who owns this dump?

Public records show since 2004 there have been five different owners. The current owner, Karrington Harrison, purchased the property at the county land sale back in December 2013. He now owes thousands of dollars in back taxes on the property .



WTOL went to Harrison's last know address to get answers, but had no luck. So the search moved on to the Toledo Municipal Court, where, after two months into our investigation, Harrison was ordered to appear before a judge, but he was a no show.

"I will contact him and we will get him in here and get it taken care of. (Do you know why he is not in court?) He probably overslept,' said Harrison's attorney Frank Simmons.



He says his client has been working to turn the property around.



"(There was a plan to fix it up? What happened? A road block? A lack of funds?) It may have been a little bit of both, but he has every intention on completing what he told the court he will do," said Simmons.

It's a promise neighbors say they can only hope will come true.

Since Harrison failed to appear in court, a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

WTOL will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on air and online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.