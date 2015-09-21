ACLU backs pot issue on Ohio ballot; police group opposes

An Ohio proposal to legalize marijuana has drawn support from the state's chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and opposition from a major law enforcement group.

The organizations are among the latest to announce their positions on the ballot initiative, known as Issue 3 in the Nov. 3 election. Early voting begins Oct. 6.

The proposed constitutional amendment would let adults 21 and older buy marijuana for medicinal or recreational use and grow four plants. It creates a network of 10 authorized growing facilities and establishes a regulatory scheme.

Ohio's Fraternal Order of Police says that while homegrown marijuana must be kept away from minors, there's no clear way for that to be enforced.

ACLU opposes the criminalization of marijuana, saying it's contributed to mass incarceration for nonviolent criminals.

