Dump truck hits power lines, closes SR-51 in Lake Township

A busy road is closed in Lake Township after a dump truck crashed Monday morning.

Area dispatchers confirmed the truck went off the road on SR-51, near Frey Road around 9 a.m.

The dump truck apparently rolled and ended up hitting a utility pole.

Dispatchers say the road will be closed for one to two hours while crews clear the road.

The power lines the truck hit are down, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.

