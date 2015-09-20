Monroe Co. Sheriff: Man stabbed after answering door

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

A 53-year-old man was stabbed in Maybee, MI on Sunday afternoon after he answered his door according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.



Police say the attack was most likely not a random act of violence.



The suspect is described as a white man with a muscular build in his 30s to 40s standing approximately six feet tall.



The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

