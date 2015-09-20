Candlelight vigil held for popular UT professor

A candlelight vigil was held in front of the University of Toledo Student Union on Sunday night for popular professor Don Reiber, who passed away early Sunday morning of unknown causes.

Reiber was an associate professor of communications and director of the department of communication's Media Services.

He had been on the UT faculty for nearly forty years and touched the lives of many students.



"He came to work with a smile on his face and if he was having a bad day you would absolutely never know it. He always impacted the people around him positively, always had a smile on his face. That's what we remember from Don,” said UT student Zach Harig.

Professor Reiber oversaw the department's television studio and production facilities.

He was 68 years old.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.