NICU staff and patients celebrate 40 years at Toledo Children's Hospital

There was a special party Sunday afternoon at the Toledo Hospital.



Former patients of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit came for a re-union to re-connect with current and former staff members.



NICU has been open for forty years and there are sixty beds in the unit.



“Most of our babies are premature. A lot of our babies will come for low sugar, respiratory distress. We see all kinds of conditions in the newborn ICI,” said nurse Gretchen Mitchey.



Everyone had an emotional story to tell on Sunday, like Ms. Mitchey’s former patient Kelcie Pack .



In 2006, she was born ten weeks premature and spent six weeks in NICU.



Kelcie is alive today because of the care she received in the unit.



“To have a preemie to be extra healthy now. Nothing wrong with that. She’s just ornery," said Kelcie's mother, Julie.



For Ms. Mitchey, Kelcie is another NICU success story.



“It’s super rewarding. This is why we do what we do. We’re here for the babies and want to see them get better so they can go home with their families," said Ms. Mitchey.



