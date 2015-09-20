GUEST EDITORIAL: Papal visit will be transformative

By Bishop Daniel Thomas, Diocese of Toledo (EDITORIAL)

“Love is our mission: The family fully alive!" This is the theme of the World Meeting of Families. I have the blessing of leading hundreds of pilgrims from our area to Philadelphia for this historic event. The highlight will be the presence of our Holy Father, Pope Francis.

We are all anxious to hear what the Holy Father will say; certainly, like Jesus, his message will be encouraging and challenging. I hope you will be open to the message he brings. By God's grace, Catholics will be reignited in their faith as disciples of Jesus, many people will come back to the Church, and all people of goodwill will be inspired to lead lives of goodness, charity and integrity.

Please join me in praying that this Papal Visit transforms each of us, our families, our neighborhoods, all of Northwest Ohio and beyond. Then, everyone will know: "Love is our mission: the human family is fully alive!"

