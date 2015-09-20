One dead, one flown to hospital after Hancock County crash

One woman is dead and another had to be flown to the hospital after a crash outside of Findlay on Sunday afternoon.



The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Mimi Green of Fostoria was driving south on State Route 12 when she struck a car being driven by 50-year-old Stacy Lafountaine, also of Fostoria, who was waiting to turn onto Township Road 215.



The impact from the crash pushed Ms. Lafountaine’s car into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a car being driven by 42-year-old Robert Sasse of Findlay.



A passenger in Ms. Lafountaine’s car, 77-year-old Jane Fishpaw, of Fostoria, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and was later pronounced dead.



Ms. Green had to be flown to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.



All other injuries were minor.

