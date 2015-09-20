Juvenile shot on Woodland Avenue is recovering - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Juvenile shot on Woodland Avenue is recovering

(Toledo News Now) -

A juvenile is recovering after being shot Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Woodland Avenue near Forest Avenue in Central Toledo.

At this time, no names have been released.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

