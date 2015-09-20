Toledo fire crews investigate kitchen fire on 5th Street - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo fire crews investigate kitchen fire on 5th Street

Toledo fire crews continue investigating a kitchen fire that broke out in the four hundred block of 5th Street Sunday morning.

Crews reported they were able to quickly put out the fire and that no heavy damage was done.

Two people at the residence saw a medic for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

