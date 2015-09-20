Police report shooting at Blue Agave Margarita Bar on Reynolds - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police report shooting at Blue Agave Margarita Bar on Reynolds

Police responded to a call of shots fired at Blue Agave Margarita Bar Sunday around 2 a.m.. The bar is located at 1855 S. Reynolds Road.

Officers on the scene say shots were fired both inside and outside the building and that some of the shots caused damage to the wall and front window of an adjacent auto parts store.

The people involved were Dominique Buford and Rhaymoun Villolovos - who was shot once in the arm while inside the bar.

Buford was found driving on Reynolds Road after witnesses reported that he fled the scene. Villolovos was found at UTMC for treatment of a non-fatal wound on his upper arm.

After investigating the incident, Buford was subsequently charged.

