Security at Fifty50 Club released after shootings on Jackman

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Just before 3 a.m. Charles Merritt and Tony Franklin Jr. were seen arguing by security personnel at Fifty50 - a club on Jackman Road.

When the argument turned into shots fired, Dominic McCrum, security for the bar, began chasing Merritt and Franklin.

Merrit fled in a car and McCrum continued chasing Franklin on foot.

When McCrum confronted Franklin, he ordered him to drop his gun. When Franklin refused, McCrum fired two times striking him in the abdomen and buttocks.

Merritt drove himself to Toledo Hospital with a graze to his shoulder. Franklin was taken to St. Vincent's with non-life-threatening injuries.

McCrum was released after his account was verified by the police. Charges are pending for Tony Franklin on account of felonious assault.

Fifty50 club is located at 5050 Jackman.

