Security at Fifty50 Club released after shootings on Jackman

Just before 3 a.m. Charles Merritt and Tony Franklin Jr. were seen arguing by security personnel at Fifty50 - a club on Jackman Road.

When the argument turned into shots fired, Dominic McCrum, security for the bar, began chasing Merritt and Franklin.

Merrit fled in a car and McCrum continued chasing Franklin on foot.

When McCrum confronted Franklin, he ordered him to drop his gun. When Franklin refused, McCrum fired two times striking him in the abdomen and buttocks.

Merritt drove himself to Toledo Hospital with a graze to his shoulder. Franklin was taken to St. Vincent's with non-life-threatening injuries.

McCrum was released after his account was verified by the police. Charges are pending for Tony Franklin on account of felonious assault.

Fifty50 club is located at 5050 Jackman.

