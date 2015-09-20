UPDATE: A shooting on Alldays Avenue leaves one man injured - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UPDATE: Shooting on Alldays Avenue leaves one man injured

(Toledo News Now) -

Police responded to a call at a single family residence at 1018 Alldays Avenue Sunday around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Jerome Knolly inside with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Knolly could not identify the suspect but said he was shot while he and three others were sitting on the porch.

Fired cartridge casings were found on the porch and in the side yard of the residence next door. In addition, police say residences at 1018 and 1014 were also struck by bullets as well as several parked vehicles.

Police say it appeared gunfire was exchanged between suspects standing in the yard next door at 1019 Alldays and an unknown person on the porch of 1018, where the victim was hit.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Knolly was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly