Campaign 2015: Mike Bell outlines plans for dealing with Toledo water

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Former Toledo mayor and current mayoral candidate Mike Bell is talking about Toledo water.

Bell released what he says is the first of five platforms on Saturday.

He outlined a number of ways he would deal with the water issue in Toledo.
•    He says he will work with federal and state legislators to stop the pollution of Lake Erie.
•    He says he would work with other governments to create a Regional Water Authority.
•    He says he will put a water expert in place to direct the Department of Public Utilities.
•    He says his administration would explore lowering or moving the intake valve.
•    He says his administration would look at a variety of innovative ways to reduce chemical usage so that the water supply is not only safe for today, but for future generations. 

Bell also released a video today, which talked about protecting the water.

Bell will continue to release more information about his platform in the coming weeks.

