Syrian exchange students learning American way of life

Start High School has a record number of foreign exchange students this year: nine from six countries.



Two of them are learning a side of American life they never knew existed.



Majed and Mohamad Damalakhi escaped Syria and have been living in Egypt with their family.



They’re shy and speak little English but are learning what’s really important this time of the year in America.



“Ya, football games,” said Mohamad.



The brothers mingled Saturday with other students at a welcoming reception and dinner held at Start.



In the classroom, they’ll study how American government works versus what they’ve been told in Syria.



“Syria hid a lot of stuff and made America sound like not a good place. We’re trying to show them the truth and really what it’s all about,” said Start student Abelino Ruiz.



English is a struggle for the brothers.



But technology will help them with studies in the classroom.



“They’re actually taking regular classes, but we’re hoping they will have a Chromebook in the classroom where they can translate from Arabic to English that will help them be successful,” said Start counselor Virgie Hamrick.



As well as comfortable in their temporary hometown in the coming months.



“Ya I love Toledo," said Majed.

